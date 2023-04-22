Sun Prairie school district: some accounts of locker room incident are 'inaccurate and incomplete'

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Area School District said in a release Saturday that some reports of an incident in the Sun Prairie East High School girls' locker room are "ill-informed, inaccurate, and incomplete."
The statement is a response to a letter from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), a conservative law firm, which said, on March 3, one student exposed themself to other students.
The letter said four freshman girls went into the locker room to shower and change after a P.E. class. The girls said another student, who is transgender, was in the locker room, too.
WILL said the four girls were rinsing off in the shower with their swimsuits on when the other student came into the shower area, completely undressed and exposed their genitalia.
The letter accuses Sun Prairie administrators of not properly handling the situation.
"No one from the District contacted any of the girls' parents at that time, and no one investigated," the letter said. "To be clear, that means that the District's initial response to this incident violated Title IX."
The Sun Prairie Area School District said some reports of what happened are not accurate.
"Unfortunately, what is playing out in the media is based on assumptions about this incident that are simply untrue," the district said in a statement. "We know it is easy to blame schools for events like this when people are outraged. The simple truth is that this incident should not have happened. But it did, and the District addressed it long before the recent publicity."
SPASD said staff talked with the students and their families and have taken steps to make sure something similar doesn't happen again.
The district's statement said what happened "was not in line with our district practices."
It continues on to say "districts must balance the dual goals of supporting transitioning students while also protecting the privacy interests of all students."
SPASD said student privacy and other laws prevent it from releasing more information or addressing the specific event that happened.