Sun Prairie sex crime suspect resigned UW-Whitewater coaching position amidst controversy

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- A Sun Prairie man facing trial for "sexting" with a teenager in his soccer club resigned a UW-Whitewater coaching position five years ago after being accused of an inappropriate relationship with a woman student-athlete.
Jamie Lieberman, 34, has a court hearing next month after being charged with felony exposing a child to harmful descriptions. Authorities say Lieberman recruited the teen to play with his soccer, or futsal, club before texting her sexually provocative proposals.
State records show Lieberman was a coach with both the men's and women's soccer teams at UW-Whitewater in 2016. In an Oct. 18, 2016 email from Interim Athletic Director Randy Marnocha to Lieberman, Marnocha stated Lieberman was accused of being in an "improper amorous relationship" with a player.
"You are being suspended immediately from both the men's and women's soccer programs," Marnocha wrote to Lieberman.
State records also show both Lieberman and the woman denied being involved in any relationship other than as coach and student-athlete.
An email shows one of the player's teammates claimed to administrators the player confided to her the relationship with Lieberman was sexual.
"(Player) Confessed to the inappropriate relationship with Graduate Assistant Coach Jamie Lieberman," Assistant Athletic Director Keri Carollo wrote to other administrators Oct. 17, 2016. "She told (teammate) that they had sex" during a trip by Lieberman and the woman to Milwaukee.
Another teammate who spoke to 27 News on the condition of anonymity said Lieberman's communications with several team members appeared to cross boundaries.
"She wasn't the only player he would text or message," the teammate says.
"It was weird because it wasn't soccer related at all," she tells 27 News.
UW-Whitewater has policy language applicable to coaches that bars any amorous relationship between a coach and a player. The student-athlete who was questioned about a possible, improper relationship with Lieberman was an adult.
State records show Lieberman resigned within ten days of his suspension.
"The University hereby accepts your resignation," Marnocha wrote to Lieberman in an email that was copied to university Chancellor Beverly Kopper. "The University will no longer pursue further action in regard to the alleged violation of the Amorous Relationship Policy," Marnocha wrote.
"I didn't expect for him to ever coach again," the player's teammate who spoke to 27 News related. "I didn't even know he was coaching again."
"UW-Whitewater had the opportunity to hold him accountable for his inappropriate coaching behaviors years ago and chose not to do so," the mother of the Dane County victim tells 27 News. We are not identifying the mother to protect the identity of her daughter, who authorities say is the victim of a sex crime.
UW-Whitewater Spokesperson Jeff Angileri has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.
"There was an allegation made—from a source unknown to my client—that he was having a romantic relationship with a player. This allegation was untrue," Lieberman's attorney, Nathan Otis says. "He denied it and the player denied it. Jamie was frustrated within number of things regarding his experience at Whitewater so he quit. He was not terminated," Otis says.
The player's teammate who spoke with 27 News feels the player decided to quit the team after Lieberman's departure as a result of the situation with him.
"I already knew she was going through some things and a few of us knew that," she says. "So for him to come in and almost take advantage of the fact that she was struggling and do all that was sad to watch."