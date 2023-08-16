 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival kicks-off first day of celebrations

  • Updated
  • 0
Sweet Corn Festival

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Sweet Corn Festival is underway in Sun Prairie, and there's some new things to see and do at this year's 70th annual event. 

Barbara Behling is the Outreach & Events Coordinator for Sun Prairie's Chamber of Commerce. She caught up with 27 News Wednesday and shared what people can look forward to this week. 

New this year is Corn Fest's Sustainability Initiative. There are specially marked trailers on the grounds to collect the corn cobs and divert up to 52 tons of corn waste being put into the landfill. 

Kelsey Hudson is an ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce and Vice President Commercial Banking Officer for One Community Bank. The bank is one of the sponsors of the event. 

She said each year, they usually have 80 tons of corn. With a lot of corn, comes a lot of waste.

Hudson also said the event supports several local organizations, and without them, the event wouldn't be possible. 

"All of those organizations help give us volunteers to put on this event. So that then, we're able to turn around and give money back to those organizations," Hudson said. 

The event is held at Angell Park Speedway until Sunday, August 20th. 

Click here for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you