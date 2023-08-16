Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival kicks-off first day of celebrations

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Sweet Corn Festival is underway in Sun Prairie, and there's some new things to see and do at this year's 70th annual event.
Barbara Behling is the Outreach & Events Coordinator for Sun Prairie's Chamber of Commerce. She caught up with 27 News Wednesday and shared what people can look forward to this week.
New this year is Corn Fest's Sustainability Initiative. There are specially marked trailers on the grounds to collect the corn cobs and divert up to 52 tons of corn waste being put into the landfill.
Kelsey Hudson is an ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce and Vice President Commercial Banking Officer for One Community Bank. The bank is one of the sponsors of the event.
She said each year, they usually have 80 tons of corn. With a lot of corn, comes a lot of waste.
Hudson also said the event supports several local organizations, and without them, the event wouldn't be possible.
"All of those organizations help give us volunteers to put on this event. So that then, we're able to turn around and give money back to those organizations," Hudson said.
The event is held at Angell Park Speedway until Sunday, August 20th.
