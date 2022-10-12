Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students in bathroom federally charged

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — A Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students in a school bathroom is facing federal charges.
The Sun Prairie Police Department said Matthew Quaglieri was arrested Friday. A federal indictment filed Wednesday charges Quaglieri with three counts of production of child pornography.
The indictment alleges Quaglieri used an iPad to "produce a visual depiction" of minors engaging in "sexually explicit conduct."
Upon announcing the arrest, the Sun Prairie Police Department said the recordings took place at Prairie View Middle School.
Sun Prairie School District Superintendent Brad Saron said Quaglieri has been suspended while the investigation continues.
While the investigation is open, police are seeking information from the community. Anyone with information or who thinks their child may be a victim should contact the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300.