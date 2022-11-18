Sun Prairie teacher released while awaiting federal child pornography trial

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — The Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students in a bathroom is now on supervised release while he awaits a federal trial.
Matthew Quaglieri's attorney argued he has no criminal history, is not a flight risk and would not be a threat to the public because of the "very tight leash that the probation office proposes."
A magistrate judge approved the release under standard conditions, plus Quaglieri has to undergo mental health treatment, is not allowed to travel and will be GPS monitored.
In October, Quaglieri was federally charged with three counts of production of child pornography, days after the Sun Prairie Police Department announced his arrest.
The indictment alleges Quaglieri used an iPad to "produce a visual depiction" of minors engaging in "sexually explicit conduct."
Sun Prairie School District Superintendent Brad Saron said Quaglieri has been suspended while the investigation continues.