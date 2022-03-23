Sun Prairie townhome fire causes $75,000 in damage to single unit

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — A fire within a single unit of a townhome in Sun Prairie causes $75,000 in damage but doesn't displace anyone.
According to Assistant Chief Bill Sullivan fire took place during the evening of March 22 on the 200 block of Talon Road.
Originally, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue firefighters didn't see signs of smoke, but found a door that was warm to the touch and smelled smoke. Upon entering the unit, firefighters found smoke to the floor and a fire within the kitchen.
Sun Prairie Police assisted in evacuating the rest of the units, but everyone was able to return after firefighters determined the fire had not spread into the walls of neighboring units. No one was staying in the unit with the fire.
Sullivan said the fire was unintentional but the specific source has not yet been determined.