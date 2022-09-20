Sun Prairie unveils mural celebrating diversity, inclusion

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — Sun Prairie unveiled a mural celebrating diversity and inclusion at the city's Multicultural Fair last weekend.
A wraparound art piece is now a permanent fixture on Sheehan Park's restroom building.
City of Sun Prairie spokesperson Jake King said in a release that several Sun Prairie leaders jointly proposed the public art project back in January.
The mural was made possible with the financial support of the late Sun Prairie High School English teacher, Marlene Hyer, and the work of the City of Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie Community Schools and Prairie Music & Arts.
“This mural is rich with meaning and is intended to send a message that parks are for everyone to enjoy,” said Kristin Grissom, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry. “The design was crafted by students and incorporates their vision of diversity, equity, and inclusion in our community.”