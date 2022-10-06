Sun Prairie woman in dire need of kidney faces uncertain future as transplant list gets longer

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- At 38 years old, Miranda Walker says she had the perfect life until about a year ago, when she suddenly fell ill and quickly realized she was in dire need of a kidney.
Walker had been recovering from foot surgery when her wound became severely infected, leading to kidney failure.
"It just didn't feel correct. I said something is wrong on the inside," Walker said. "Turns out, because my body was so busy trying to fight my foot infection, my organs started to shut down."
Walker, who has lived her entire life with Type 1 Diabetes, was at high risk and suddenly found herself on the long list of nearly 100,000 people nationwide in need of a new kidney.
Doctors told her it might be 3-5 years until she could get a transplant, a typical wait time for a new kidney, according to the National Kidney Foundation.
Unfortunately for Walker, that's time she doesn't have.
"We don't think anymore that I'm going to make it up to nine months," Walker said.
Kidneys, by far, outnumber other organs in need on the national organ waitlist. Because of that, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) says 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant.
Because of the long wait, Walker has teamed up with a group of her friends and started a website, where those who are willing to donate can get screened to be a potential donor.
You can find a link here.
"Everybody's just only too happy to help her out because we want Miranda to get on the other side of this," her friend Maggie Dahmen said. "And she will get on the other side of this."
But Walker is getting weaker and weaker every day. She now uses a cane and has to be helped around by friends like Dahmen.
She says time is of the essence.
"I'm 38 years old, and now I had to sit down and do a will with a lawyer. I had to write my own obituary," Walker said. "And you live with that every day — knowing that you might not wake up in the morning."