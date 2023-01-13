Sun Prairie's growth highlighted before Mayor Esser's State of the City address

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — Sun Prairie's Mayor Paul Esser is delivering his state of the city address Friday, and an important topic will be Sun Prairie's growth.
"There are a lot of things that are attractive about Sun Prairie to people, obviously," said Becky Binz, Sun Prairie's Housing and Equitable Development Planner.
Sun Prairie's population has been steadily climbing since 2018. It's projected to hit more than 40,000 by 2030, creating opportunities for new businesses.
"We decided to locate to an area that had seen a lot of growth and opportunities for us," said Wayne Doney, General Manager of Golden Nest Pancakes & Cafe.
Doney manages Golden Nest Cafe and said Sun Prairie's expanding population has helped keep his business bustling since opening last November.
"The weekends are intensely busy. In fact, we usually go on a wait until about nine in the morning and we don't get everybody in until usually after two o'clock," Doney said.
"We have a lot of new employers who are bringing in new employees," Binz said.
To date, more than 700 companies call Sun Prairie home, which means more demand for housing.
985 multi-family units were approved last year. The city anticipates nearly 500 multi-family units in 2023, but a challenge has been affordable housing.
"We want housing for everyone, and we really need more of everything," Binz said.
Another challenge for a growing city like Sun Prairie is crime.
"The major issues when it comes to criminal activity in our city that we face, as far as violent crime goes, would be domestic types, disturbances, simple assaults," said Lt. Ryan Cox with the Sun Prairie Police Department.
Even as Sun Prairie grows, its police department managed to keep a relatively low crime rate. Lt Ryan Cox prides the department on its community relationships.
"Without the information from the community, it's not going to matter how much evidence that you have on scene," Lt. Cox said.
If you miss Friday's recording of Mayor Esser's speech, there will be several opportunities to connect with him:
- Talk of the Town January 13, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Sun Prairie Media Center (recording)
- Colonial Club January 19, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Colonial Club (open to the public)
- Rotary Club January 31, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. Colonial Club (open to the public)
- Optimist Club February 1, 2023, at noon Glass Nickel (open to the public)
- Sunrise Sun Prairie March 21, 2023, at 8 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn (registration required)