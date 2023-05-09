Sunnier and warmer through mid-week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The sun is coming out on this Tuesday afternoon, and it'll allow for a nice warm-up through Thursday.
Since it took so long for the sun to make an appearance in Madison today, highs for the capital city will likely only top out in the upper 60s. Surrounding areas that have seen more sunshine today could hit the 70s! We'll cool into the upper 40s and lower 50s overnight before Wednesday features mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the middle to upper 70s.
Thursday will warm to near 80 as both clouds and rain chances increase. A few stray showers are possible near the Mississippi River on Thursday afternoon, but most of us should stay dry until Friday. Scattered showers and storms are likely on & off through Friday, Saturday and even Sunday as temperatures cool down for Mother's Day. We should dry out late Sunday and into early next week as highs return to the 70s.