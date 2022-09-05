Sunnier and warmer trend ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - As conditions clear up through the holiday, temperatures will rise.
Clouds to start the morning with increasing sunshine through the day warming us to the mid 70s this afternoon. Mid to upper 50s tonight with mostly to partly clear skies. A sun-cloud mix Tuesday in the upper 70s.
Mostly sunny and warming to the low 80s Wednesday with full sunshine Thursday and a wind increasing causing highs to jump to the mid 80s. Low to mid 80s Friday and breezy with isolated shower and storm chances returning. A higher chance for storm Friday night and Saturday with cooler temps this weekend in the low 70s.