Sunnier and warmer trend midweek

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures to continue to climb in the next couple of days.
Highs get to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine, it looks like a very comfortable day ahead. Even warmer tomorrow in the low 80s.
Temperatures will be in the mid 70s Friday and Saturday with isolated pop-up shower and storm chances. Mother's Day looks wet and chilly with scattered rain likely and highs staying in the 50s.
Back to a milder set up next workweek with temperatures back to the low 70s.