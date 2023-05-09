Sunnier and warmer trend returns

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Drier weather will allow a warm up for much of the rest of the week.
A few areas of fog and cloudier skies are expected early in the day with increasing sunshine heading into the afternoon allowing temperatures to climb to the upper 60s and low 70s.
Lots of sunshine Wednesday causing temperatures to jump to the mid 70s with highs around 80° on Thursday with a stray shower or storm possible farther west.
A few storms return on Friday in the mid 70s. With more showers and storms expected Friday night into Saturday. Another round looks possible Saturday night into Mother's Day morning, too.