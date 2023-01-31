Sunny and breezy start to February

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a cold spell to end January, temperatures will warm closer to average as we begin the new month.
We'll still feel cool tonight with low temperatures dropping to near 0 and wind chills near -10 to begin Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday will also be a little breezy at times, which will only lower the wind chill. Actual temperatures will warm into the 20s tomorrow and for Groundhog Day.
By Friday, an arctic front will bring cooler air back into southern Wisconsin, but we are expected to stay dry during this time. Temperatures will likely stay in the single digits for most of Friday before we warm above average once again into the weekend. The weekend will feature temperatures in the 30s, more cloud cover and a slight chance for flurries. A rain/snow mix may develop by Monday.