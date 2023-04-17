Sunny and dry Tuesday before rain returns

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Skies will clear overnight, and we'll stay dry through Tuesday. Rain chances return Tuesday night and stick around through Thursday.
Temperatures will drop into the 20s tonight as we wake up to a lot of sunshine tomorrow. Highs for Tuesday should make their way into the low 50s. Tomorrow--although a little cooler than average--is the pick day of the forecast before clouds increase and winds pick up ahead of rain chances into early Wednesday.
A few showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday should see highs reach the 60s before another cool-down into the weekend. Friday will stay mostly dry until the overnight hours, when we're tracking the chance for a wintry mix into early Saturday. Sunday will be dry, but highs this weekend will only top out in the middle 40s.