Sunny and mild stretch of weather continues

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures continue to climb setting the stage for another beautiful day ahead.
A cool start in the 40s with a quick warm up to the low 70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Mostly clear tonight back to the mid 40s before upper 60s and low 70s return Wednesday.
An isolated shower will be possible Wednesday afternoon through overnight with a better chance for rain on Thursday as a cold front passes by Wisconsin, causing winds to increase and temperatures to fall.
We'll be in the low to mid 60s by midday Thursday with falling temperatures later in the afternoon. Highs only get to the low 50s Friday with lows near freezing Friday night. The weekend looks cool but sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s Saturday and recovering to the low 60s Sunday.