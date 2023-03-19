Sunny and warmer to end weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Skies have cleared and winds have calmed, so temperatures today will warm into the upper 30s. This warming trend will continue ahead of many rain chances through the first few days of Spring.
Clouds will increase overnight as we cool into the upper 20s to begin the first day of Spring on Monday. The average high for the first day of Spring in Madison is 46° and the forecast calls for 47° right now. We'll warm back into the 50s by Tuesday ahead of many chances for precipitation this week.
Rain chances will begin Tuesday afternoon and stick with us on and off through Friday morning. There looks to be plenty of dry time during this period, especially Wednesday afternoon. Also, it's important to know that each night, we'll be monitoring the chance for a wintry mix as we drop into the 30s, especially Wednesday and Thursday night. High temperatures will also drop into the 40s again by Thursday and through the end of the week. Stay with 27 News for updates.