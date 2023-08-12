Sunny Saturday, rain chances return late tomorrow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The weekend begins with sunshine, but it will end with cloud cover and rain chances.
After a stormy Friday night, skies clear into Saturday as we warm into the middle 80s this afternoon with a nice northwest breeze. We'll cool to near 60 degrees overnight before clouds increase through early Sunday morning.
Sunday will stay dry until rain chances increase in the afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but widespread storms will likely hold off until Sunday night.
Monday looks to be cloudy, breezy, rainy and much cooler. On and off showers and storms will come to an end early Monday night, and we'll warm back to more seasonal temperatures with sunshine by Tuesday and Wednesday.
We'll monitor another chance for rain late Wednesday and into Thursday. Temperatures should be seasonal Friday before we're expected to warm above average through next weekend.