Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - After a soggy weekend, dry weather returns for much of the forecast.
We do have some areas of fog that may slow you down, otherwise, expect plenty of sunshine with seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly clear tonight with patchy fog forming late with in the upper 50s.
Mostly sunny back to the low 80s Tuesday, climbing to the low to mid 80s Wednesday with a few showers and storms possible late Wednesday evening and overnight with an isolated shower and storm chance lingering Thursday, too. That'll be along a cold front dropping temps to the upper 70s. Upper 70s continue Friday with low 80s on the way this weekend.