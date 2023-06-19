 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY
level. The best chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index
will occur across south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these
areas, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while
everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in
the advisory area, the sensitive groups described above should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Sunny, warm and dry through the work week

High Temp Trend

MADISON (WKOW) - High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to near 90° through the work week as rain chances hold off until the weekend.

Expect a lot of sunshine this week, but skies won't look exceptionally blue as we're still dealing with haze from the wildfires in Canada. Air quality shouldn't dip below the moderate level, though. Temperatures will cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight, and that's the coolest we'll be for a while.

Low temperatures each night will only cool into the 60s this week. We'll see highs in the upper 80s each day, and by the first day of summer on Wednesday, we could be pushing the 90 degree mark. Humidity is expected to slowly increase through the week, so by Wednesday, we could feel a very slight heat index. 

Clouds will increase by the end of the work week as we track a potential rain system by late Saturday and into Sunday. Temperatures will likely be untouched. More details here.

