Sunny, warm and dry through the work week

MADISON (WKOW) - High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to near 90° through the work week as rain chances hold off until the weekend.
Expect a lot of sunshine this week, but skies won't look exceptionally blue as we're still dealing with haze from the wildfires in Canada. Air quality shouldn't dip below the moderate level, though. Temperatures will cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight, and that's the coolest we'll be for a while.
Low temperatures each night will only cool into the 60s this week. We'll see highs in the upper 80s each day, and by the first day of summer on Wednesday, we could be pushing the 90 degree mark. Humidity is expected to slowly increase through the week, so by Wednesday, we could feel a very slight heat index.
Clouds will increase by the end of the work week as we track a potential rain system by late Saturday and into Sunday. Temperatures will likely be untouched. More details here.