Sunny, warmer and a little less hazy this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will warm back into the 70s today as we'll see more sunshine and less haze this weekend.
Air quality improves this weekend, but the UV Index will be at an 8 (on a scale from 1-11), so be sure to have the sunscreen handy. We're going to see almost abundant sunshine this weekend, with just a few clouds possible tonight and tomorrow. We'll cool into the upper 40s tonight before warming into the middle 70s by Sunday afternoon.
Sunday and the beginning of the work week should see a little more haze in the sky. Temperatures will warm into the 80s again by Tuesday ahead of a cold front set to pass over us on Wednesday. This will bring us a chance for a few isolated showers and a little cool-down through the latter half of the week. Stay tuned!