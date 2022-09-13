Sunshine and warm up returns

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a soggy, cool stretch of weather, temperatures will steadily rise the rest of the week as dry conditions return.
After picking up 2-6 in. of rain for most of our region, sunshine is back as high pressure bumps our storm system out of Wisconsin and sticks with us the next several days. Temps will rise to the mid 70s this afternoon before cooling to the low 50s tonight with a few areas of fog possible late.
Mid to upper 70s Thursday staying mostly sunny. A bit of a breeze picks up out of the south Thursday warming temperatures to the upper 70s and low 80s. Low 80s continue on Friday.
We have a slight chance for showers and storms Friday night and Saturday with a better chance for rain Saturday night and Sunday, but there is a chance most activity misses us to the north this weekend.