Sunshine returns allowing a warm up

MADISON (WKOW) - Temps will become more seasonal today but a significant warm up is on track later in the forecast.
A few areas of fog have formed in western Wisconsin, which will lift by mid-morning, then mostly sunny skies continue the rest of the day warming us to the upper 50s to low 60s.
Clouds move back in tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s. Showers are possible in the afternoon, but we have a higher chance for rain Thursday night and Friday. Temps will only get to the mid 50s to end the workweek.
Still looks like a nice Mother's Day weekend on track. Mostly sunny Saturday in the mid 60s. Mid to upper 60s Sunday with increasing clouds. Summery conditions next workweek with temps jumping to the upper 70s and low 80s!