Sunshine returns to end the week

Sunshine returns for Black Friday as temperatures warm into the upper 40s this afternoon. We'll cool to near 30 overnight with a few clouds in the sky. Saturday is when temperatures will jump well into the 50s, aided by a southwesterly wind gusting up to 25 mph.
Clouds will increase late Saturday, and by Sunday morning, we could start to see a few rain showers. With temperatures flirting with the freezing mark at this time, Sunday could also see a few snowflakes mixed into the rain we'll see. Note that the bulk of this system wants to stay to our southeast. We'll dry out by Sunday evening.
Monday will be dry with temperatures in the 40s before we'll track another mixed precipitation system. Tuesday should start with rain, but overnight into Wednesday, wintry weather is possible. This system will drop temperatures into the 30s as we begin December next week.