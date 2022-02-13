Super Bowl Sunday poses big problems for pizza restaurants struggling with worker shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- Super Bowl Sunday is one of the busiest days of the year for Madison's Pizza Pit, but more customers doesn't necessarily mean a better day. That's because staffing shortages have put restaurants like Pizza Pit in a tough spot.
"Sundays we were getting to the point where we were considering closing completely," Pizza Pit manager Hunter Cummings said. "Then, football season started and it was like oh my god, sales went up like almost 100% on that day, almost doubling, and we're like 'we've got to get twice as many people in here.'"
The only problem is Cummings hasn't been able to hire many new staff members at all. To make up for it, he's regularly working three or more jobs in one day and working many 6-day weeks.
"We're definitely, you know, looking forward to putting the apps out, but just not getting as many responses honestly as you would normally think," Cummings said. "And we're definitely reaching out to people that do put them in, but the response rate on those is kind of low for sure."
Cummings says on a busy day like Super Bowl Sunday, the restaurant can get as many as 60-75 orders in just a few hours. Many times, drivers especially, just don't show up for work or quit after a few shifts.
Cummings has had to make as many as 12-15 deliveries a day to make up for the loss. The restaurant has also had to reduce hours and raise prices to cover costs.
"When it comes down to it, the times might be a little longer and food might take a little longer to get out, but we're definitely trying our hardest," Cummings said.