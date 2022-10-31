‘Superheroes’ help patients celebrate Halloween at children’s hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- “Superheroes” from the Madison Police Department celebrated Halloween at American Family Children's Hospital Monday.
Officers from the Madison Police Department’s Community Outreach and Resource Education (CORE) team came dressed as superhero's— Black Panther, Thor, and Captain Marvel to name a few.
They handed out toys and gifts to patients outside the children's hospital and additional gifts were left for kids who weren't able to see the heroes.
Madison police officer, Emily Samson, enjoyed the opportunity to spend time with the patients and said, "it's Halloween, like who shouldn't be able to smile and laugh and dress up on Halloween."
In addition to the visit from MPD heroes, it's tradition for the UW Health Kids staff to also bring goodie bags of stickers, games and toys to kids who are in the hospital and unable to trick or treat that year.