Superintendent of Waunakee Community School District to retire after '23-'24 school year

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- The superintendent of the Waunakee Community School District is calling it a career.
Randy Guttenberg will be retiring after the 2023-2024 school year.
Guttenberg notified the Waunakee Community School District Board of Education of his intentions with a written letter Monday night.
In the letter, Guttenberg said he shared the announcement early in hopes of maintaining stability and soliciting the best candidate starting this spring.
The school board will now establish a process for hiring the next superintendent. Officials say the process will include stakeholder engagement and involvement. The planning process will begin in the spring.
Guttenberg was hired in 2008.