Supporting health equity on Juneteenth

(WKOW) -- While some progress has been made on health equity, the U.S. still has a long way to go.
Deena Chisholm is the director for the Center for Child Health Equity at Nationwide Children's Hospital. She acknowledges it's not just a "race thing."
"But the race thing is real, and it's consistent," Chisholm said. "It's rooted in the reasons that we recognize Juneteenth today."
She said significant statistical gaps in health outcomes and healthcare access exist in for the following groups:
- Black people
- Rural populations
- Low income people
Chisholm believes in order to change disparities, more awareness is needed. And after awareness comes action.
"Identify where the ways we're doing things impacts populations differently in a way that generates differential outcomes and then figure out how to fix it," she said.