...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY
level. The best chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index
will occur across south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these
areas, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while
everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in
the advisory area, the sensitive groups described above should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Supporting health equity on Juneteenth

  • Updated
  • 0

Though the United States has come a long way, it still has a way to go when -- especially when it comes to health and access to health care.
Health equity

(WKOW) -- While some progress has been made on health equity, the U.S. still has a long way to go.

Deena Chisholm is the director for the Center for Child Health Equity at Nationwide Children's Hospital. She acknowledges it's not just a "race thing."

"But the race thing is real, and it's consistent," Chisholm said. "It's rooted in the reasons that we recognize Juneteenth today."

She said significant statistical gaps in health outcomes and healthcare access exist in for the following groups:

  • Black people
  • Rural populations
  • Low income people 

Chisholm believes in order to change disparities, more awareness is needed. And after awareness comes action.

"Identify where the ways we're doing things impacts populations differently in a way that generates differential outcomes and then figure out how to fix it," she said.

Tags

