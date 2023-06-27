 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Supreme Court clarifies when online harassment can be prosecuted

  • Updated
  • 0
The Supreme Court on Tuesday wiped away a lower court decision upholding the stalking conviction of a Colorado man who sent hundreds of messages to a woman over Facebook.

 Alex Brandon/AP

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday wiped away a lower court decision upholding the stalking conviction of a Colorado man who sent hundreds of messages to a woman over Facebook.

The justices said the court had used the wrong standard in convicting the man and sent the case back down with a new test to apply to the case. The justices said it would suffice for prosecutors to show that the speaker was aware that his speech could be viewed as a threat and that the speech was reckless, even if not intentionally threatening.

The court’s move could worry those working to combat stalking in the age of social media where the internet has expanded the number of violent threats, enabling activities that include online harassment and intimidation. They fear the court’s standard could raise the bar for the government when trying to prove that a series of messages amounted to a true threat, unprotected by the First Amendment.

While advocates for abused women have pushed the court to protect less such threatening speech, free speech advocates have expressed concern that the court could act too broadly and chill speech that is misunderstood to be a threat.

This story has been updated with additional details.

