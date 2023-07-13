Surf N' Turf event raises money for Clean Lakes Alliance

MADISON (WKOW) – Golfers and fishers competed for a good cause Thursday, our lakes.
The ‘Surf N' Turf’ event has been going on for 14 years.
It combines golf at The Legend at Bergamont Golf Club and fishing on Lake Waubesa to improve and protect our lakes.
Clean Lakes Alliance Executive Director says the organization’s goal is to reduce the amount of runoff in the water.
“We get those heavy storms like we had yesterday and it impacts our water quality because everything that's on the land eventually ends up in the lake,” said James Tye.
WKOW Sports Director Karley Marotta and sports reporter Pablo Iglesias participated in the event.