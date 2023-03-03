Surrendered hedgehog finds new home at Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON (WKOW) — A surrendered hedgehog has found a new home at the Henry Vilas Zoo.
A spokesperson said J&R Aquatics has taken in almost 50 exotic animals so far this year. One of them is an African Pygmy Hedgehog.
That hedgehog has since been adopted and will be trained to become a "Animal Ambassador" at the zoo, teaching people about animals with the hope to inspire the next generation of animal lovers.
J&R Aquatics next Exotic Pet Surrender Event is set for later this month, and more information is available on Facebook.