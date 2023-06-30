Surveillance video shows man's attack on shopper at Dane Co. grocery store

SHOREWOOD HILLS (WKOW) - Surveillance video shows a man's attack on an elderly woman with a disability as she left a Dane County grocery store with more than a dozen people near the violence.
Ramsey Hammond, 42, is charged with felony robbery with the use of force of an elderly person and felony substantial battery of an elderly person.
During an appearance in Dane County Court Thursday, a court commissioner set Hammond's bail at $5,000.
The video from cameras at the store at 3650 University Avenue in Shorewood Hills shows a man arriving at the parking lot June 15. The surveillance video shows the man approaching the victim's sister, who avoids contact with him.
The surveillance video also shows the man confronting the victim and making a gun gesture.
A criminal complaint states the victim told investigators "...the defendant yelled, 'Shut up, give me your money.' "
The video shows the man forcefully grabbing the victim's purse and swinging her around during the struggle. The purse strap eventually snaps with the victim going to the ground and the thief running off.
Court records show the woman is a person with Parkinson's Disease. The complaint states "...as soon as she fell, she knew something in her arm was broken."
Authorities said onlookers helped the victim and her sister after the attack, with a grocery store employee tracking and finding Hammond and successfully demanding the victim's purse back. Hammond was arrested a short time later on Ridge Street.
Family members said the victim from Illinois was in Madison to attend her daughter's wedding. The wedding was scheduled for less than forty-eight hours after the grocery store attack. They said the victim delayed a recommended surgery on her arm to make sure she attended the wedding. Family members said the victim continues her recovery.
Court records show Hammond's criminal history also includes an attack on a woman with Multiple Sclerosis.