Survey: Blacks employed at lower rates in Madison area, left out of higher-level positions

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison African Americans are being left out of higher-level employment positions, according to a report from equity-focused organization.
The African American-Jewish Friendship Group of Madison says it surveyed employees and employers in the Greater Madison Area and says African Americans are "consistently not getting key advancement or promotion in business and in many other sectors."
The organization says it got responses from 178 employers — out of more than 1,600 contacted — and 75,131 employees.
In area businesses, African American-Jewish Friendship Group says its survey found that the employment of African Americans was below their percentage in the population, which is 6.5% in the Greater Madison Area. The percent of non-professional jobs filled by Blacks was almost twice their percent in population, with low percentages in management and executive positions, according to the report. The study also said that though many employers have hiring plans to increase diversity, the presence of the plan has "little relationship" with Blacks getting employed or holding higher positions.
For government bodies, the survey made the following findings:
- Employment of African Americans was lower in municipalities than in businesses, excluding the city of Madison. The average percentage of African Americans in all categories was 2% or less, with most government bodies employing no African Americans.
- The State of Wisconsin employs African Americans in the Madison area in the same proportion as in the general population, but half of these jobs are non-professional. Only a quarter of all state jobs in the region are non-professional.
- Federal employment of African Americans in the Madison area is below the percentage of the population. The percentage of Blacks in the professional and administrative levels never exceeds 3%; 70% of Blacks are in non-professional jobs, but only 40% of the jobs are non-professional.
In education, the survey made the following findings:
- The average employment for African Americans in public schools is half their percentage of the population, except in non-professional jobs.
- The number of African American teachers is "glaringly insufficient" across the board. Five school districts have no African American teachers, two have one each and one district has two. Madison has the highest percentage of Black students and teachers, 18.5% and 3% respectively.
- Of private schools that responded, average percentages of African Americans as professionals, including teachers, and administrators were 1% and 2%, respectively At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the percentage of African American professors (2%) and associate professors (3%) is" considerably smaller" than that of Wisconsin as a whole (12%). For other positions with a regional recruitment pool, the percentages of African Americans are less than 4%, except in the area of assistant professors and administrators.
For religious organizations, there was a "surprisingly low" response rate with only nine responding. Only one of the respondents had any African American employees — two non-professionals. The African American-Jewish Friendship Group of Madison said there were some "bright spots" in the survey, where the percentage of administrative and executive positions more equally reflect population, such as in:
- Dane County, for all categories
- Not-for-profits boards and staffs
- Several of the region’s school boards
- Madison College for non-professionals and administrators — but not for professionals
- The University of Wisconsin-Madison, where the hiring of assistant professors has increased over the last twelve years to 6% African American. The percentage for administrators is 5%.
In a release, African American-Jewish Friendship Group of Madison stated "obstacles of location, salary, and institutional racism can be overcome by persistence, planning, empathy and cultural competence at the executive level." They stated that "success in attracting Black employees" depends upon the employer's "motivation to do so."
The organization releases a report later this week about the survey and holds a press conference about the findings next Wednesday.