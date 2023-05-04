Survey: Many Wisconsinites drank more during the pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new survey by the University of Wisconsin shows that a significant number of people drank more alcohol during the pandemic.
UW's School of Medicine and Public Health survey polled people on their drinking habits in three waves between May 2020 and June 2021, with around 1,650 respondents each time.
Researchers report the people who increased their drinking the most during the pandemic were those 21-40 years old, those in the highest income group and those who reported working remotely due to COVID.
One scientist said it's hard to know why this change happened, but she pointed to social factors as one cause.
"Many individuals were dealing with multiple stressors of work, caring for children and families and the added anxiety from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Amy Schultz, a scientist with the Department of Population Health Sciences. “The shift to remote work and social distancing often meant fewer social outlets.”
Additionally, people with kids younger than 18 were the most likely population to drink more during the pandemic, with 21-35% reporting drinking more compared to 13-18% of people who had no kids younger than 18.
People with bachelor's degrees or greater were also likely to drink more, with 6-13% drinking more than those who didn't have similar degrees.
In the survey's first wave, 23.2% of respondents reported they were drinking more in the last 60 days than they were before the pandemic. As the pandemic continued on, this number steadily fell, dropping to 18.8% of participants in the second wave to 15.3% in the third.
Schultz said the study showed ongoing heavy drinking problems were further increased by the pandemic in some populations.
“Wisconsin is already known for excessive drinking behaviors and the pandemic appears to have exacerbated that in some groups, based on what people reported in the survey,” she said. “While we don’t know exactly how much these drinking trends match other trends in substance use for these individuals, thankfully, it appears that after about 18 months, the trends in increased alcohol consumption were reversing."
However, she noted it was "concerning" that more than 15% of survey respondents in each wave reported drinking more than before the pandemic.