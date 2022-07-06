Survey: Wisconsin employers have bleak view of state's economy

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new survey from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) shows employers are losing confidence in the economy, both in Wisconsin and the U.S. at large.
216 employers from a variety of businesses participated in the WMC survey. It was conducted over the last few weeks of June.
Around 44% of employers rated the state's economy as strong or very strong, while only 26% of employers felt that the U.S. economy was in a good place.
The 44% response is a 14% drop from a year ago.
“Businesses continue to be hit hard by ever-increasing costs and perpetual supply chain challenges,” said WMC President and CEO Kurt R. Bauer. “These issues are driving Wisconsin employers to be deeply concerned about the prospect of a slowing economy.”
Businesses are also increasingly pessimistic about economic growth. Last year, 84% of Wisconsin employers said the state economy would grow. In the most recent survey, only 45% believe that.
Inflation is hitting businesses hard, too. Two-thirds of employers have seen their costs go up by more than 10%. Six months ago, less than half of Wisconsin employers were seeing double digit cost increases.
“Unfortunately, prices are increasing faster now than they were just six months ago,” Bauer said. “With businesses paying even more, consumers are next up to be hit with these higher costs.”
34% of employers in the survey expect the Wisconsin economy to be in a recession in the fourth quarter of this year.