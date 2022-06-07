Survivors, advocates demand more from DOJ clergy abuse investigation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Survivors of sexual abuse by clergy and faith leaders called on Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Department of Justice to do more in their investigation into abuse cases.
The DOJ launched the Clergy and Faith Leader Abuse Initiative in April 2021, and have since received more than 200 reports of abuse from victims.
Officials most recently charged a pastor with sexual assault of a child in Douglas County.
This Tuesday, a group met outside the State Capitol to express their wavering trust in the investigation.
"There needs to be an investigation that follows the evidence wherever it leads," said James Egan, the chairman of the Archangel Foundation. "The Attorney General needs to coordinate with the local district attorneys to subpoena documents from the Catholic Church and to obtain the evidence that the Catholic Church still is holding onto."
Advocates also want more investigations into sexual abuse claims against clergy nationwide.
Survivors are still encouraged to come forward and use the DOJ's online clergy abuse reporting tool or call the toll-free tip line at 1-877-222-2620.