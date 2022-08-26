Suspect arrested after armed carjacking in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department arrested a man after an armed carjacking and chase late Thursday night.
According to Sgt. Ryan Gibson, police were called to the 500 block of Moorland Road at about 10 p.m. for a report of an armed carjacking.
The victim said he was walking out to his car when a suspect approached him and pointed a gun at him. The suspect demanded the victim's wallet, car keys and cell phone and drove away.
The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was seen by law enforcement about 30 minutes after that. He stopped in a parking lot in the area of Waunona Woods Court, got out and ran away. He was apprehended in that area shortly after.
The man was arrested and tentatively charged with armed robbery, operating a motor vehicle without consent and resisting.
No injuries were reported.