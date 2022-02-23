Suspect arrested in heist of rare car from Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Authorities announced the arrest of a man wanted for stealing a rare car from Milwaukee more than 20 years ago.
The FBI says Christopher Gardner was arrested in December in Switzerland.
Agents say Gardner stole a 1938 Talbot Lago Teardrop coupe in Milwaukee in 2001. Only 16 such cars were made. This one is estimated to be worth $10 million today.
The FBI says Gardner shipped the car to Switzerland in 2006, had it restored in France, then sold it to a buyer in Illinois for almost $8 million in 2015.
Gardner will be extradited to Milwaukee, where he will face four counts of wire fraud and one count of transportation of a stolen motor vehicle in foreign commerce.