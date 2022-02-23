 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations for the lakeshore
counties of 2 to 5 inches. For counties further inland, total
snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Suspect arrested in heist of rare car from Milwaukee

1938 Talbot Lago Teardrop

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Authorities announced the arrest of a man wanted for stealing a rare car from Milwaukee more than 20 years ago.

The FBI says Christopher Gardner was arrested in December in Switzerland.

Agents say Gardner stole a 1938 Talbot Lago Teardrop coupe in Milwaukee in 2001. Only 16 such cars were made. This one is estimated to be worth $10 million today.

The FBI says Gardner shipped the car to Switzerland in 2006, had it restored in France, then sold it to a buyer in Illinois for almost $8 million in 2015.

Gardner will be extradited to Milwaukee, where he will face four counts of wire fraud and one count of transportation of a stolen motor vehicle in foreign commerce.