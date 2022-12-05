Suspect arrested in Lakeside Street homicide in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting near John Nolen Drive.
Authorities say they arrested 40-year-old Edward I. Smith Monday, without incident.
He was booked into jail at 6:33 p.m. on one count of 1st degree intentional homicide in connection to a shooting on Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive on November 21 at 1:13 p.m.
Police said the incident began when two people who were in a vehicle together got into a physical altercation in the 100 block of Lakeside Street. Construction workers nearby heard both the altercation and shots fired.