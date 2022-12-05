 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect arrested in Lakeside Street homicide in Madison

  • 0
Lakeside Street Shooting near John Nolen Drive
Amber Noggle

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting near John Nolen Drive.

Authorities say they arrested 40-year-old Edward I. Smith Monday, without incident.

He was booked into jail at 6:33 p.m. on one count of 1st degree intentional homicide in connection to a shooting on Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive on November 21 at 1:13 p.m.

Police said the incident began when two people who were in a vehicle together got into a physical altercation in the 100 block of Lakeside Street. Construction workers nearby heard both the altercation and shots fired.