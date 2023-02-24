Suspect charged, accused of robbing UW Credit Union branch twice in 8 days

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) --A Madison man robbing the same bank branch two times in eight days was charged in Dane County Court Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, Reo Covington, 48, robbed the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive near Troy Drive during the mornings of January 26 and February 2. In both crimes, credit union tellers told police Covington slid them a note telling them to give him money. In both instances, the tellers complied and Covington got away before police arrived.

The criminal complaint stated Covington's former parole agent positively identified him as the suspect in surveillance images from the robberies. Officers arrested him outside a home on Vera Court where the criminal complaint stated footage from city cameras observed the robbery suspect following the February 2 crime.

Covington faces six felony charges related to the robberies.

He appeared in court Friday where a commissioner set his bond at $10,000. Covington is scheduled to be in court again March 7.