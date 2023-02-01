Suspect claims gun discharged when he picked it up in deadly town of Wyoming shooting

WYOMING, Wis. (WKOW) — A criminal complaint provides new information into a deadly shooting in the town of Wyoming on January 25.
Tuesday evening, Iowa County Sheriff Michael Peterson announced the woman who was shot died from her injuries Monday. At the same time, Peterson announced prosecutors charged a suspect, Timothy Sontic, 34.
Online court records show Sontic was charged Tuesday with a count of homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm.
The charging document stated Sontic called 911 after his girlfriend was "shot in the head."
When a deputy arrived, the complaint said Sontic was next to the woman, who was lying on the ground and bleeding, with his hands up.
Sontic told deputies the gun discharged while he was picking it up, shooting her in the face. After authorities found a .38 handgun, the complaint stated Sontic said "I did not do this on purpose, I promise you that. This is all me."
The complaint also noted deputies smelled a "strong odor of intoxicants" on Sontic — as well as blood shot, glassy eyes and unsteadiness on his feet.
Sontic is being held on a $250,000 cash bond. He appears in court for the first time on this charge Thursday morning.
EDITORS NOTE: The name of the victim is being withheld at this time, at her family's request. The criminal complaint only refers to the victim as "Jane Doe."