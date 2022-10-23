Suspect dead after incident involving Lafayette County Sheriff's deputy

BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WKOW) - A suspect is dead after an incident involving a Lafayette County Sheriff's deputy.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.
DOJ says Saturday afternoon, the deputy responded to a vehicle pursuit that began in Grant County after an incident in Dubuque, Iowa. The Lafayette County Sheriff's deputy deployed a spike strip and the DOJ says the driver of the vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy. The deputy discharged their firearm.
The DOJ says the vehicle later crashed in Green County, where the driver got out and ran away. As law enforcement searched for the person, a gunshot was heard. The suspect was found near State Highway 11, west of County M.
First responders tried to save the person, but they died at the scene. The DOJ says a firearm was recovered at the scene.
No law enforcement officers were hurt. The deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office has been put on administrative leave.
DCI will investigate and turn over its findings to the Lafayette County District Attorney for review.