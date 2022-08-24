Suspect identified, arrested in Town of York homicide investigation

TOWN OF YORK (WKOW) — 27 News obtained a Dane County criminal complaint that identifies the suspect in a May homicide investigation.
Jose Luis Gonzalez Sr., 71, from Waterloo is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
In a news conference, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Gonzalez was arrested Monday in Delaware.
The medical examiner identified the person killed as Dora Gonzales Zarate of Marshall. The 39-year-old farm worker was found dead at her Town of York home.
Barrett said through interviews with those close to Dora, investigators learned of her relationship with Gonzalez, which he said began in April 2021. He said detectives "were able to compile evidence" showing Gonzalez was in Dora's home on the morning of the homicide.
Barrett said Gonzalez and his family left Wisconsin for Delaware "days after the homicide." Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies traveled to Delaware to arrest him once probable cause was established.
Still, Barrett says the investigation into Dora's death is still open. Investigators are looking to "seek information from anyone who knew Dora and had contact with her in the weeks and days prior to her death."
If you have information, contact the sheriff's office at 608-284-6900.
This is a developing story.