Suspect in 2005 sexual assault now in Dane County Jail

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Minnesota man charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Madison in 2005 is now in the Dane County Jail.
Dane County Jail records show Aidison Yang was booked Thursday afternoon. He was arrested in Minnesota last month.
The 41-year-old is charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault by use of a dangerous weapon.
Attorney General Josh Kaul said DNA from the victim's sexual assault kit led to Yang's arrest. Yang is accused of sexually assaulting a UW-Madison graduate student near a bike path in the Atwood neighborhood.
Online court records do not yet list a scheduled appearance in Dane County Court.