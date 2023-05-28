Suspect in custody after attacking someone, threatening officers

OREGON, Wis. (WKOW) — One person is in custody after physically attacking someone and making threats to police officers Saturday evening.
According to Oregon Police Department officials, officers were dispatched to a disturbance at the intersection of S. Perry Pkwy. and Thomas Ln. shortly after receiving reports of a man physically attacking someone in a vehicle.
Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf said when officers arrived on scene, the suspect was extremely uncooperative and made threats to kill the officers and police K9.
The officers safely took the suspect into custody.
The suspect was arrested and tentatively charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, domestic strangulation, domestic battery, two counts of domestic disorderly conduct, threats to law enforcement and harassment of a police animal.