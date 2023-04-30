Suspect in custody after police standoff in Marshall

MARSHALL (WKOW) — A man has been taken into custody following a two and a half hour standoff with police in Evergreen Village Saturday night.
According to Lieutenant Kristine Quam, officers from the Marshall Police Department, City of Waterloo Police Department and deputies from the Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic dispute on Evergreen Blvd. around 4:50 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, the male subject told the officers he was armed with a gun.
With the assistance of the Dane County Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiations deputy, the male subject was peacefully taken into custody just after 7:20 p.m.
The Dane County District Attorney's Office is referring charges of disorderly conduct while armed, intimidations of a victim while armed, failure to comply, criminal damage to property, operating vehicle without owner's consent and bail jumping.
The Marshall Police Department is asking anyone with information relating to this incident to contact them at (608) 655-3533.