Suspect in custody in shooting outside Milwaukee high school

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Police say the man who shot five people outside a Milwaukee high school is now in custody.
The 34-year-old turned himself in Friday.
He's accused of opening fire after a fight Tuesday night outside Rufus King High School.
Four teen girls and a 20-year-old woman were hurt. All of them are expected to survive.
Criminal charges are expected to be referred to prosecutors in the coming days.
On Friday, students who are angry about the gun violence in Milwaukee walked out of school.
They called for more money to be invested in mental health resources in schools and communities. They also want a safety plan in which they'd have input.