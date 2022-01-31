Suspect in far-east side Madison crash identified, victim remains in critical condition

MADISON (WKOW) — A man is in custody in connection to a Saturday crash at the intersection of Milwaukee St. and N. Stoughton Rd.
According to an updated incident report from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, Marcus Longino, 27, was initially arrested on a probation hold. Fryer said he now faces charges for OWI causing great bodily harm, hit-and-run, burglary, disorderly conduct while armed and criminal damage to property. He has not yet been formally charged.
The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Saturday, leaving a 65-year-old woman pinned in her vehicle. Fryer said the woman remains in critical condition.
The suspect was allegedly seen leaving the scene and entering a home on Belmont Rd. while acting erratically and making threats to police. He did comply with requests to turn himself in without incident.