Suspect in far-east side Madison crash identified, victim remains in critical condition

  • Updated
Crash

MADISON (WKOW) — A man is in custody in connection to a Saturday crash at the intersection of Milwaukee St. and N. Stoughton Rd.

According to an updated incident report from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, Marcus Longino, 27, was initially arrested on a probation hold. Fryer said he now faces charges for OWI causing great bodily harm, hit-and-run, burglary, disorderly conduct while armed and criminal damage to property. He has not yet been formally charged. 

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Saturday, leaving a 65-year-old woman pinned in her vehicle. Fryer said the woman remains in critical condition. 

The suspect was allegedly seen leaving the scene and entering a home on Belmont Rd. while acting erratically and making threats to police. He did comply with requests to turn himself in without incident. 

