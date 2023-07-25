Suspect in fireworks store arson out on bail at time of crime

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Green,
western Rock and southeastern Dane Counties through 1130 AM CDT...

At 1057 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Oregon to near Evansville to 7 miles southeast
of Monroe. Movement was east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Janesville, Beloit, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, Edgerton,
Evansville, Brodhead, Orfordville, Brooklyn, Albany, Footville,
Fulton, Albion, Newark, Magnolia, Hanover, Cooksville, Afton, and
Juda.

This includes Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 154 and 164.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin...
Green County in south central Wisconsin...
Southeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin...
Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...

* Until 1115 AM CDT.

* At 1031 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Mount Horeb to near Argyle to near Apple River,
moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Fitchburg, Monroe, Oregon, Belleville, New Glarus, Brooklyn,
Monticello, Albany, Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, Dayton, South
Wayne, Browntown, Gratiot, Attica, Jordan Center, Paoli, Mount
Vernon, and Woodford.

This includes the following Location York Memorial Church.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Suspect in fireworks store arson out on bail at time of crime

Fireworks shop arson

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Records show a suspect who tried to set a Cottage Grove fireworks store on fire on the Fourth of July was out on bail during the attempt.

Dane County Sheriff's records show Jonatan Escobar Grajales, 38, was booked into the jail July 11 on tentative charges to include arson to a building and seven counts of endangering safety.

Law enforcement records show sheriff's personnel responded to the Thundercat Fireworks store at 2771 County Highway N near Cottage Grove around the Fourth of July.

Sheriff's officials haven't released information on how much damage the fire caused and how many people were at immediate risk.

27 News could not reach building owner and business operator Chad Catlin. Catlin's attorney and the store's manager have yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.

In addition to fireworks, the store carries cigarettes and other items. Thundercat Fireworks' website lists the store's hours from Wednesday through Sunday, but a Dane County Sheriff's official said the store has not been open since the suspected arson.

At the time of the crimes, Dane County Court records show Escobar Grajales was out of jail on $5,000 bail in a 2022 felony case.

Escobar Grajales was charged with armed robbery, car theft and obstructing and resisting an officer. Authorities said Escobar Grajales pointed what appeared to be a gun at a driver on Moorland Road in August and stole his SUV.

Court records state Monona Police officers located Escobar Grajales. Police body camera video shows Escobar Grajales running from an officer until the officer and another officer managed to subdue him after a taser failed to do so.

Sheriff's records show Escobar Grajales was released from jail July 17 at the direction of Dane County's district attorney without having to post bail in connection with the tentative charges.

"We have asked for follow up in the matter in question," said district attorney spokesperson Alexandra Grayvold. "Once we receive the information requested, we will review for a charging decision."

Grayvold made no comment on the decision to release Escobar Grajales without bail in the case of his arrest on the tentative charges.

