Suspect in Fitchburg errant gunfire case charged in separate case

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) - A suspect in gunshot damage to Fitchburg homes near a state wildlife area is criminally charged, but not for the errant, dangerous gunfire.
Fitchburg Police officials said three homes in the Swan Creek subdivision were hit by bullets Oct. 8, 2022. They said one bullet entered a shower in a home's bathroom. Police officials said it was believed the gun shots came from the nearby Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area. They said the ammunition used was not approved for hunting in the preserve.
Police officials said three people were found doing prohibited target shooting in the Nevin wildlife area Nov. 22, 2022, and one of the three was arrested for having a concealed weapon. They said all three were possibly linked to the October gunshot damage to homes.
Dane County Sheriff and court records show the arrested person, Jose Rosas Villegas, 19, was charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Rosas Villegas is free on a signature bond with his next court appearance in April.
Jennifer Jones told 27 News she heard gunshots around 11 p.m. Nov. 22 at her West Clayton Road home and called 911. Court records show police officers followed up and found Rosas Villegas armed with a concealed handgun and with two companions in the wildlife area.
A criminal complaint states Rosas Villegas told officers he and his friends shared the gun and took turns firing it inside Nevin Springs. But the complaint states Rosas Villegas said it was the first time he had ever fired a gun.
Fitchburg Police officials said in November another gun was also recovered but did not elaborate.
Court records say Rosas Villegas told officers he purchased the gun from a private seller. A 27 News reporter was unable to reach Rosas Villegas by phone Monday.
There's no known record of any other damage from errant gunfire to adjacent homes since the October incident.
Fitchburg Police Chief Alfonso Morales has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News on the charge against Rosas Villegas and the status of the home-damaging October gun fire.